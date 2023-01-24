At 6’7″, 282 pounds, Aaron Judge probably has a pretty sizable bubble gum budget. We’re talking three Costco-sized bags, minimum.

And in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Judge shared he gets superstitious with his gum. Some might say this ventures on Wade Boggs-like behavior.

The Aaron Judge bubble gum routine/superstition is, in the new Yankees Captain’s words, as follows:

“Dubble Bubble, two pieces before the game, throw it in. Run out to the field, warm up, play defense, come in for my first at-bat. If I get out, now, hold on. I’m not the reason I got out. It’s gotta be this dang– it’s the gum. So put it in the trash, start with a new piece, and hopefully that has the mojo.”

Who knew that Aaron Judge and the Hall of Famer Boggs had quirky superstitions in common? Fans will recall the former Yankees and Red Sox third baseman had several. He ate a full chicken dinner before every game. His on-field warmups and stretching wouldn’t happen until the clock struck exactly 7:18 p.m. Remember, this was back when the Yankees played their night games at 7:30.

Judge, meanwhile, seems more motivated by Dubble Bubble going bland. Maybe he’s also making an out because he’s tired from exercising that MVP-caliber jawline. Being the Captain and thus the face of the New York Yankees is clearly hard work.

Above all else, now we know what to do the next time Aaron Judge is in a slump. Instead of booing him, just shout, “Someone get the Captain some fresh gum!”

Maybe that sudden burst of flavor from a new piece eventually breaks him out of the funk and he’s back to launching home runs again.

Of course, when it comes to addressing his .211 batting average in the playoffs, Judge should maybe consider switching from regular Dubble Bubble to watermelon Hubba Bubba.