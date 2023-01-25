We don’t know if Saquon Barkley is staying with the Giants. We do know Daniel Jones is, seemingly no matter how much it costs. And that general manager Joe Schoen needs to get him some pass catchers this offseason.

Enter Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest NFL mock draft. The ESPN expert has the Giants snagging USC wide receiver Jordan Addison at No. 25 overall.

Kiper writes:

Here’s another team that took a big jump in 2022, as quarterback Daniel Jones took care of the football and the defense played just well enough to keep the Giants in games. Jones’ breakout came with one of the least impressive wide receiver corps in the league, especially as Kenny Golladay has not lived up to his massive free agent contract. Can general manager Joe Schoen get Jones — a free agent who is likely to return — a No. 1 wideout?

Addison put up huge numbers at Pitt in 2021 before dealing with some injuries at USC, and he has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. He just knows how to get open. New York also will get back rookie second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson, who flashed before tearing an ACL. I like what the Giants are building, but they have to give Jones some help.

This would be pretty good value for the Giants, according to Kiper’s rankings. He has Addison as the 18th-ranked player in the 2023 class and the No. 3 wide receiver. Kiper ranks Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba as a top-10 talent and has him going to the Jets at No. 13. TCU’s Quentin Johnson is a top-12 talent and goes to the Ravens at No. 22.

The Giants would also have to like the trend Kiper presents: Wideouts sliding a bit down the board — at least according to Kiper — as teams over-extend themselves for quarterbacks. He has four going in the top-10.

