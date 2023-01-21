The big guy is pulling no punches.

“Eagles completely demoralized the Giants with their running game tonight,” WFAN legend Mike Francesa tweeted in the waning moments of the Eagles’ 38-7 blowout win in the NFC divisional round on Saturday. “Made the Giants quit. Ugly.”

Other Francesa missives during the Philly romp:

Does this take away from what the Giants accomplished this season ? In a word, yes.

28-0 18-3 first downs 141-20 rushing 258-64 at the half Do the Giants have any pride???

Giants now being officially embarrassed!!!

Eagles making strong case that Giants didn’t belong. Everything right vs everything wrong equals 21-0 Philly.

MORE: Giants should put Boston Scott in Ring of Honor when he retires

Yeah, it was pretty bad:

The Giants had a tremendous season. They exceeded all expectations and restored dignity to an organization that has sunk to the bottom of the NFL. And their future is bright — brighter than it has been in a long time.

But there was always a smoke-and-mirrors feel to their unexpected success under in Year 1 of the Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen era. It was hard to criticize the Giants for this or to point it out with much emphasis. You are what your record says you are, after all. A stirring playoff road upset of the Vikings gave some reason to start believing and dreaming. But in the end, the Giants were who we thought they were: A vastly-improved team, but one that is still a long ways away.

So that’s how we get to Eagles 38, Giants 7 in Saturday’s NFC divisional round showdown at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Any Philly fears were clearly unfounded. Any hope the Giants would go on another magical Super Bowl run against all odds were severely dashed. The better, far superior team did what it was supposed to do and dominated. So that is that.

