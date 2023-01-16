Dexter Lawrence’s late-game roughing the passer penalty did not cost the Giants a playoff win over the Vikings. But it could have. And Mike Francesa says that is “ridiculous.”

“I mean, you’ve got to be kidding,” the WFAN legend said on his BetRivers podcast, blasting the controversial call at the end of the Giants’ 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the NFC wild-card round.

“What do you want him to do, get a pillow and prop him down? Gently tuck him in? Give me a break. What can you possibly (do)? If that is roughing the passer, what are we doing? And that’s with a game on the line. You’ve got to be kidding me. That was a horrific … I mean, some of the calls you see in this league are just so bad, it’s unbelievable. In big spots, they just make you shake your head. That was a terrible call.”

roughing the passer penalty on Giants on Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/okKJrepQHU — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 16, 2023

Lawrence was flagged on second-and-4 from the Vikings’ 18-yard line right before the two-minute warning. He did make contact with quarterback Kirk Cousins’ head, but the penalty appeared to be the result of his follow-through. Which was not all that violent to begin with.

The penalty gave the Vikings a first down at their own 33. And they would drive down to the 48 before the stall fizzled out and the Giants sealed their win — and a divisional round date with the Eagles.

