The Giants are getting more respect at the Eagles than they did a few weeks ago. But they will still be a sizable underdog in the NFC divisional round.

Big Blue has opened as a 7.5-point underdog against the Birds, according to DraftKings. The Giants advanced to a third matchup with the Eagles after winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI on Sunday with a 31-24 win at the Vikings in an NFC wild card game. Philly had a bye week after clinching the top seed in the NFC.

MORE: Giants said they could contain Justin Jefferson. And they did

The Giants lost both regular season games to the Eagles, their NFC East rival. But they acquitted themselves well in the regular season finale. The Giants rested their starters but still managed to cover as a two-touchdown road underdog in a 22-16 loss. The Eagles had hammered them, 48-22, earlier in the year at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the fifth postseason meeting between the Eagles and Giants. The playoff series is tied at 2. The Eagles have won the last two meetings — a 2006 wild card matchup in Philadelphia and a 2008 divisional round game in the Meadowlands. The Giants won a 1981 wild card game in Philly and a 2000 divisional game at home.

The Giants are 14-4 against the spread this season, according to StatMuse. The Eagles are 8-9.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Giants’ Daniel Jones is getting paid, no matter what playoffs bring

• ESPN’s Michael Kay shares scoop on why Mets-Carlos Correa talks fizzled

• Mike Francesa unleashes old-school Odell Beckham rant

• Gregg Giannotti makes Vikings-Giants pick in performative fashion

• 12 Yankees prospects to watch in spring training

• With no Carlos Correa, should Mets pursue Manny Machado in 2024?

• More good Jets news: They might be on ‘Hard Knocks!’

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @jameskratch.