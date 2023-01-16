Tom Thibodeau is quite impressed with Brian Daboll.

The Knicks coach praised his Giants counterpart on Sunday, a few hours before Big Blue’s 31-24 playoff win over the Vikings.

From The Post:

I don’t know a whole lot other than I like to watch games. But I think he’s done a great job, fantastic. He’s well-prepared. I always like to look at the background of guys and people he’s been around.

I think you’re really a byproduct of all those experiences and people that you’re around and he’s been around the best in the game. He’s had a terrific career. Some people may be surprised. I’m not surprised.

[The Giants’ turnaround] wasn’t a gimmick. It was just like, ‘Hey, let’s build our foundation and let’s work and do it day by day.’ And obviously, being with the Patriots and then the Bills, I think his foundation is terrific.

The Giants advanced to a divisional round showdown with the Eagles after winning their first playoff game since Super Bowl XLVI. Philly had a bye week after clinching the top seed in the NFC.

The Giants lost both regular season games to the Eagles, their NFC East rival. But they acquitted themselves well in the regular season finale. The Giants rested their starters but still managed to cover as a two-touchdown road underdog in a 22-16 loss. The Eagles had hammered them, 48-22, earlier in the year at MetLife Stadium.

This will be the fifth postseason meeting between the Eagles and Giants. The playoff series is tied at 2. The Eagles have won the last two meetings — a 2006 wild card matchup in Philadelphia and a 2008 divisional round game in the Meadowlands. The Giants won a 1981 wild card game in Philly and a 2000 divisional game at home.

