It’s been a while since Michael Strahan suited up for the Giants. However, his legend still looms large over the organization and the fan base. That’ll happen when you get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. What he’s done after his playing career finished following the 2007 season may be a little more impressive, though.

Giants fans who can’t get enough of Strahan actually get to see him quite regularly during football season. He’s part of the FOX NFL Sunday crew, and he doesn’t shy away from rooting for Big Blue in the studio. But that’s just one of many things Strahan does in the media industry. He’s been on Live! With Kelly and Michael and Strahan, Sara and Keke in the past. Strahan is currently a co-host on Good Morning America and hosts The $100,000 Pyramid.

So, yea, his presence on the airwaves has been quite constant since walking off the football field. His efforts are also about to get recognized in a way we haven’t yet seen.

Strahan is set to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. That in itself isn’t new — there are more than 2,000 stars honoring different entertainers. But Strahan’s star will be the first in sports entertainment, according to Variety.

Of all the things the former defensive end has accomplished, this one may be one of the most impressive of all. Who could’ve predicted life after football would go the way it has? Being on the FOX NFL Sunday crew isn’t surprising. That’s a natural progression given his pedigree on the gridiron. But everything else? That’s just been gravy on top.

The list of career accomplishments just gets a little longer now. Strahan’s 141.5 sacks currently rank sixth in NFL history. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, the 2001 Defensive Player of the year, and was enshrined in Canton in 2014. He also ended his career in the most memorable way possible, denying a perfect season for the New England Patriots by winning the Super Bowl. Now, he can add a Hollywood Walk of Fame star to his resume.

Not too shabby.

