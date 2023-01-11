And we thought we cared about sports talk radio.

Barrett Sports Media published Fall 2022 ratings book results for most major markets, including New York and Philadelphia. And what is staggering about the scorecards is how much larger the combined audiences are in Philly compared to Gotham.

You cannot draw perfect comparisons for myriad reasons — time slot difference, ESPN Radio New York’s national programming, et cetera — but consider this:

Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti drew a 9.7 for WFAN. ESPN’s combination of Rick DiPietro and Dave Rothenberg and the national morning show had a 2.5. So add it up and it’s a 12.2 with WFAN’s most-popular show carrying the ball. Yet down the road, WIP’s Angelo Cataldi and pals and The Fanatic’s John Kincade went 15.5 plus 3.2, respectively, for an 18.7. The same pattern follows in middays and afternoon drive.

WIP hammers the Fanatic in-market the same way WFAN hammers ESPN. It’s actually an even bigger spread. But the Fanatic is more competitive than ESPN, so two Philly stations together outpace the New York stations at a notable clip.

What does it all mean? Who knows. There are too many possible explanations to list here. But it is interesting. Back after this.

