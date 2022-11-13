Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney scored his first career touchdown on Sunday for the Kansas City Chiefs. And it was fittingly a bit odd.

The oft-injured Toney did not appear to actually be injured. It does seem quite possible he was pantomiming an injury as part of his celebration, because that would be on brand for Toney. But that would be a bit much, no? We will give him the benefit of the doubt and say he was just being an athlete in space fighting to stay in-bounds.

Anyway. Even if Toney does become a star in Kansas City, no one should second-guess the Giants for trading him for third- and sixth-round picks. As we wrote when the deal went down:

It’s a good trade for general manager Joe Schoen. He gets rid of a unreliable player he clearly had no use for and gets something of value back in return. It could also be a good deal for the Chiefs if Toney ever manages to stay healthy. Because he has exhibited game-changing ability at times and he should fit in quite nicely with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Toney has a claim as former general manager Dave Gettleman’s worst draft pick. Which is an accomplishment. He was an unnecessary luxury with a first-round pick in 2021. He played in just 12 of 24 games he was on the roster. And he was a headache off the field as well with various run-ins with local media and a host of questions about his work ethic.

We’re going to need more than a short touchdown catch against the Jaguars to start building the case for Canton.

