Kadarius Toney will now rehab his perpetually injured hamstrings and throw up angry social media posts in Kansas City.

The Giants have traded the talented but mercurial wide receiver to the Chiefs. They will get the Chiefs’ third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-rounder back in return. The compensatory pick will fall on the end of the second day of the draft; it will fall in the late 90s or early 100s.

“We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters.

It’s a good trade for general manager Joe Schoen. He gets rid of a unreliable player he clearly had no use for and gets something of value back in return. It could also be a good deal for the Chiefs if Toney ever manages to stay healthy. Because he has exhibited game-changing ability at times and he should fit in quite nicely with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Toney has a claim as former general manager Dave Gettleman’s worst draft pick. Which is an accomplishment. He was an unnecessary luxury with a first-round pick in 2021. He played in just 12 of 24 games he was on the roster. And he was a headache off the field as well with various run-ins with local media and a host of questions about his work ethic.

MORE ON ESNY:

• WFAN’s sister station in Philly has a new morning show

• Nets’ Kyrie Irving isn’t here for any Ben Simmons slander

• Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner says Aaron Boone expected to return in 2023

• Daniel Jones’ performance putting Giants in interesting contract situation

• Jets’ Robert Saleh has regrets about his ‘taking receipts’ comment

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]