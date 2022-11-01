People seemed to forget why the NY Giants traded Kadarius Toney the minute they did. The guy had not even booked his flight to Kansas City yet and he was already being considered the next game-breaking Chiefs receiver. But Andy Reid is trying to bring expectations for the Giants exile back down to earth.

“We’ve got one football, and we’ve a few guys that we’d like to get the ball to,” the Chiefs coach told reporters in Kansas City, via The Post. “We’ll see how he fits in. I’m not expecting him to learn the whole offense in a day. I think it’ll be a gradual process going forward even though he is a smart kid. I’m sure he’ll pick it up relatively fast.”

Reid did confirm Toney — who played 12 of 24 games with the Giants and was generally made of glass — is “healthy.” So he should be able to play in Sunday night’s game with the Titans. But how much — and for how long — remains to be seen.

There was a significant amount of revisionist history — and wildly optimistic thinking — in the wake of the Toney deal. While he showed flashes of impactful play with the Giants, he was never healthy or reliable. And he was a nuisance off the field. Sure, he may have the ability to be a similar player to Tyreek Hill. But there is not a single data point that suggests he will ever approach that level. And it was certainly not going to happen with the Giants. So general manager Joe Schoen won big getting a third- and sixth-round pick off the Chiefs to dump Toney. And if he puts it all together there? Oh well.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]