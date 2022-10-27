The Kadarius Toney era with the Giants is officially over. Everyone seems to be thrilled about it, including the oft-injured wide receiver.

Big Blue traded its 2021 first-round draft pick to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday for a compensatory third-round pick and a sixth-round pick. We saw that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was very excited about this move. That’s not shocking — he gets another weapon whenever Toney is healthy enough to suit up for KC.

When a player gets traded, we don’t often get an immediate reaction from them, whether it’s through the press or directly from them on social media. Toney apparently couldn’t wait for a fresh start somewhere else, though:

CHIEFS KINGDOM BABYY❤️💛🙏🏽Thank You God https://t.co/TZoFUWkrlR — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

Based on how his NFL career has started, it’s hard to blame him. The wide receiver has been injured quite a bit, playing in just 12 games since the start of 2021. He hasn’t appeared in a game this season for the Giants since Week 2 against the Panthers. Toney has racked up two catches for no yards and two rushes for 23 yards so far in 2022.

The only place he was taking up space consistently was on the injury report. That’s not going to help the Giants build upon their 6-1 record.

Do you think Toney sent off that tweet before remembering all the artwork he had done on his back this past summer?

At least 89 is available on the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/pbj01hGFzH — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 27, 2022

I wouldn’t regret all that — this is a sick tattoo. As those from Talkin’ Giants said, at least his number 89 is available for the taking. And if we’re reading between the lines of his below tweet, maybe Toney goes to KC and immediately gets on the field?

That Joke Would’ve Been Funny If I Was Actually Hurt Still Lol…..Irrelevant people don’t get updates 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️ — Kadarius Toney (@0fficialC2N) October 27, 2022

That’s certainly what it seems like.

This trade gives the Giants two more selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. It brings their total to nine. At the moment, six occur in the first five rounds. Now, there’s one in the sixth and two in the seventh. New York could also secure two more thanks to Evan Engram, Austin Johnson, and Lorenzo Carter all leaving via free agency.

So, it seems like everyone wins with Thursday’s trade. Toney gets a fresh start, and the Giants continue to collect picks for the new front-office regime to use this spring.

