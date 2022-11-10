The stretch run will be no cakewalk for the Giants and Jets.

The NFL locals face difficult remaining schedules, according to Sports Betting Dime’s recalculated strength of schedule rankings. The Giants are tied for the No. 6 toughest remaining schedule while the Jets are tied for 11th. Of particular note, the Giants’ remaining opponents have an average projected wins total of 9.1 the rest of the way, which is roughly one more win on average than their opponents during the first half of the season.

A closer look at each team’s remaining schedule:

Giants (6-2). Things are relatively manageable for the next two weeks with home games against the Texans (1-6-1) and Lions (2-6). Given the Giants already have a three-game lead on the final NFC wild card spot, they should be able to coast into the postseason if they win their next two. But if they stumble once (or twice), things will get dicey.

The Giants still have five NFC East matchups to play. Two games with the 8-0 Eagles twice. Two games with the Commanders (4-5). And a Thanksgiving road date at the Cowboys (6-2), who beat the Giants without Dak Prescott in Week 3. And they also have to play at the Vikings (7-1). The dysfunctional Colts (3-5-1) are the only other anticipated easy game left.

Jets (6-3). They will return from the bye week with a critical trip to the Patriots (5-4). Getting their win back from New England is important to any AFC East title hopes. They also have road games at the Bills (6-3) and Dolphins (6-3) remaining.

The out-of-division slate is a bit lighter. The Jets have tough road games at the Seahawks (6-3) and Vikings. But they also have home games against the Bears (3-6), Jaguars (3-6) and Lions.

MORE ON ESNY:

• It doesn’t sound like Kyrie Irving is returning to Nets anytime soon

• Pursuing Justin Verlander makes more sense for Yankees than Mets

• Disrespected Jets just got handed more receipts after Bills upset

• Wild Winter League brawl has minor New York angle (VIDEO)

• What will WFAN do when Boomer Esiason retires?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]