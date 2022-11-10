People can rip LeBron James for backing up Kyrie Irving and point to his tweets as another example of his hypocrisy when it comes to off-court issues. And many most certainly will do that.

But it will be far more effective to just follow up on them.

💭 I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session. — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 10, 2022

Here goes: What exactly is “excessive” about the criteria the Nets have laid out for Irving to be reinstated from his current indefinite suspension?

Irving has reportedly been told he must accomplish six things before he is allowed to play again:

• Apologize for promoting an antisemitic film and condemn it

• Donate $500,000 to “anti-hate causes”

• Undergo sensitivity training

• Undergo antisemitism training

• Meet with Anti-Defamation League and Jewish community leaders

• Meet with team owner Joseph Tsai

Irving peddled a virulently antisemitic film on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet, then doubled- and tripled-down on it. He refused to apologize several times, then finally did so after he was suspended. One condition met.

Irving had already pledged a $500,000 donation early on in the scandal when he and the Nets thought they could pay to make the firestorm go away. So two down, four to go.

Undergoing training and meeting with leaders in the affected communities is a modest — and necessary — ask. The Tsai meeting is questionable. But he is also paying Irving $36 million this season and couldn’t get him to return texts. Of course he is going to ask for an audience. And does James really want to start talking China?

The bar Irving must clear to return is not on the ground. But it is not all that high either.

When the Nets suspended Irving, they said he would miss at least five games. The window for his return opens Sunday at James’ Lakers. If we know anything about the Nets, they embrace the path of least resistance. All Irving has to do is feign, much less demonstrate, some level of accountability and remorse. Do that and he will again be fit to represent the Nets.

Yet here we are a few days out. It feels safe to assume Irving has done nothing besides offering a hollow Instagram apology given how general manager Sean Marks and coach Jacque Vaughn are talking around the situation. And since the Nets are actually standing up to Irving — mostly out of self-preservation, but partly because of principle — he must engineer counter-pressure to keep his martyr shtick going. So he called in a favor to his old teammate. And James jumped, mostly because he loves the sound of his own voice and partly because he wants Irving traded to the Lakers. But it won’t work for either. And it will make James look like a fool.

