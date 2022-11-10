We preface this by saying transparency and truth are not exactly strengths for the Nets. But it sure does not seem like Kyrie Irving is anywhere close to being back on the court.

The scandal-plagued guard’s return window technically opens Sunday at the Lakers (of all teams!) after he misses the fifth game of his current suspension on Saturday at the Clippers. But general manager Sean Marks and newly-promoted head coach Jacque Vaughn gave no indication that is a possibility Wednesday before Brooklyn shellacked the Knicks at Barclays Center.

“When we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time,” Marks told reporters, adding he has not spoken to Irving in the last few days — just his representatives. Vaughn also said he has not spoken to Irving. But he made it sound like that will be a priority now that he is the permanent coach.

The Nets suspended Irving for at least five games on Nov. 3 after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a since-deleted tweet promoting an antisemitic film. The team said Irving was “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” in a statement announcing the suspension.

Irving was given a list of conditions he must satisfy to be reinstated. He finally apologized for his actions in an Instagram post after the punishment was handed down. And he has reportedly met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. His progress on everything else is unclear.

