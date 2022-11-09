Robert Saleh can thank us later for pointing this out.

The fine folks at CBS Sports were kind enough to provide the Jets a reason to stay humble following their upset win over the Bills. The site had five NFL writers make midseason league predictions. They were unanimous in prediction the Jets will miss the playoffs. And all five said the Jets will finish last in the AFC East. Even as they sit at 6-3 with wins over Buffalo and the Dolphins already in hand.

Slap it on the bulletin board, boys.

To be fair to CBS’ distinguished panel: These picks were likely in the can before the potential severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury became understood. And the Jets do not have the easiest remaining schedule. That said, it’s hard to argue the Jets are not trending upward at this point. As long as they don’t get fat and happy during the open week.

Saleh’s message to his team before its week off:

Don’t just go home or go to the beach and sit back and have a cocktail and relax for a week. There’s a workout regimen that we’ve got to achieve, we’ve got to be able to attack this week, you’ve got to be able to attack your regen, and make sure we’re walking, we’re moving, we’re taking care of our bodies, still putting all the good stuff in there, and treating this like this is not a week off, it’s a breather.

The message is to continue to take care of your body. I’ve seen players, we talked about this [Monday], that went into a bye week and absolutely destroyed their entire season because they went to a beach and drank beer and ate nachos for an entire week and came back 10 pounds heavier and destroyed their entire back half of the season. So [the message was] just to challenge everybody to attack this bye week, keep the main thing the main thing, which is their bodies, to keep paying attention to it, don’t waste days, and come back ready to roll on Monday.

