Just days after Jon Heyman of the New York Post had an outside expert predict contracts for the game’s top free agents, FanGraphs is doing the same thing. Like last week, we’ll be picking out the players who spent 2022 on the Mets or Yankees to continue getting an idea of what they could fetch in the open market.

Obviously, closer Edwin Diaz isn’t included since he and the Amazins decided to run it back for at least the next five years.

FanGraphs’ approach is a little different. Writer Ben Clemens gives his prediction, and a median/average crowdsource is included for each player listed. For the sake of consistency, I’ll list them all for each of the players below.

Top Mets free agents

What type of contracts could some of the Mets’ best free agents get? Here are some more numbers to consider.

Jacob deGrom

Ben Clemens: three years, $141 million

Median crowdsource: three years, $120 million

Average crowdsource: 3.49 years, $135 million

Brandon Nimmo

Ben Clemens: five years, $110 million

Median crowdsource: five years, $100 million

Average crowdsource: 4.82 years, $100 million

Chris Bassitt

Ben Clemens: three years, $51 million

Median crowdsource: three years, $48 million

Average crowdsource: 2.6 years, $42 million

Taijuan Walker

Ben Clemens: three years, $42 million

Median crowdsource: three years, $39 million

Average crowdsource: 2.86 years, $40.9 million

Top Yankees free agents

Here are some years and dollar figures for free agents who just finished the MLB season in the Bronx.

Aaron Judge

Ben Clemens: nine years, $315 million

Median crowdsource: eight years, $300 million

Average crowdsource: 7.9 years, $294 million

Anthony Rizzo

Ben Clemens: two years, $32 million

Median crowdsource: three years, $54 million

Average crowdsource: 2.45 years, $44 million

Andrew Benintendi

Ben Clemens: four years, $56 million

Median crowdsource: four years, $56 million

Average crowdsource: 3.67 years, $52 million

Jameson Taillon

Ben Clemens: three years, $42 million

Median crowdsource: three years, $36 million

Average crowdsource: 2.88 years, $36 million

Chad Green

Ben Clemens: two years, $14 million

Median crowdsource: one year, $5 million

Average crowdsource: 1.55 years, $8 million

Matt Carpenter

Ben Clemens: one year, $9 million

Median crowdsource: one year, $6 million

Average crowdsource: 1.18 years, $7.7 million

Miscellaneous Mets, Yankees notes

There are some other interesting players and predictions to point out here.

While Michael Conforto hasn’t played for the Mets since 2021, that’s the last team he’s played for in a big-league capacity. Clemens is predicting a one-year, $12 million contract for the 30-year-old.

The Mets have an interest in pursuing Trea Turner. FanGraphs lists him as MLB’s second-best free agent this winter. Clemens is pegging him for a nine-year, $288 million contract. Meanwhile, the median crowdsource has him a little lower at seven years and $210 million.

Could the Yankees shell out big money for a shortstop? Probably not, especially if they re-sign Judge. However, 28-year-old Carlos Correa could fetch anywhere from $250-300 million, according to FanGraphs.

Carlos Rodon could be on the radar for either New York team, and more so the Mets. He’s projected to earn a contract in the vicinity of five years and $120 million.

Both the Mets and Yankees will spend quite a bit of money to reload their respective rosters this winter. The biggest question will be which players are the ones who will sign on the dotted line before Opening Day arrives.

