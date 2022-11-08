Just days after Jon Heyman of the New York Post had an outside expert predict contracts for the game’s top free agents, FanGraphs is doing the same thing. Like last week, we’ll be picking out the players who spent 2022 on the Mets or Yankees to continue getting an idea of what they could fetch in the open market.
Obviously, closer Edwin Diaz isn’t included since he and the Amazins decided to run it back for at least the next five years.
FanGraphs’ approach is a little different. Writer Ben Clemens gives his prediction, and a median/average crowdsource is included for each player listed. For the sake of consistency, I’ll list them all for each of the players below.
Top Mets free agents
What type of contracts could some of the Mets’ best free agents get? Here are some more numbers to consider.
Jacob deGrom
- Ben Clemens: three years, $141 million
- Median crowdsource: three years, $120 million
- Average crowdsource: 3.49 years, $135 million
Brandon Nimmo
- Ben Clemens: five years, $110 million
- Median crowdsource: five years, $100 million
- Average crowdsource: 4.82 years, $100 million
Chris Bassitt
- Ben Clemens: three years, $51 million
- Median crowdsource: three years, $48 million
- Average crowdsource: 2.6 years, $42 million
Taijuan Walker
- Ben Clemens: three years, $42 million
- Median crowdsource: three years, $39 million
- Average crowdsource: 2.86 years, $40.9 million
Top Yankees free agents
Here are some years and dollar figures for free agents who just finished the MLB season in the Bronx.
Aaron Judge
- Ben Clemens: nine years, $315 million
- Median crowdsource: eight years, $300 million
- Average crowdsource: 7.9 years, $294 million
Anthony Rizzo
- Ben Clemens: two years, $32 million
- Median crowdsource: three years, $54 million
- Average crowdsource: 2.45 years, $44 million
Andrew Benintendi
- Ben Clemens: four years, $56 million
- Median crowdsource: four years, $56 million
- Average crowdsource: 3.67 years, $52 million
Jameson Taillon
- Ben Clemens: three years, $42 million
- Median crowdsource: three years, $36 million
- Average crowdsource: 2.88 years, $36 million
Chad Green
- Ben Clemens: two years, $14 million
- Median crowdsource: one year, $5 million
- Average crowdsource: 1.55 years, $8 million
Matt Carpenter
- Ben Clemens: one year, $9 million
- Median crowdsource: one year, $6 million
- Average crowdsource: 1.18 years, $7.7 million
Miscellaneous Mets, Yankees notes
There are some other interesting players and predictions to point out here.
While Michael Conforto hasn’t played for the Mets since 2021, that’s the last team he’s played for in a big-league capacity. Clemens is predicting a one-year, $12 million contract for the 30-year-old.
The Mets have an interest in pursuing Trea Turner. FanGraphs lists him as MLB’s second-best free agent this winter. Clemens is pegging him for a nine-year, $288 million contract. Meanwhile, the median crowdsource has him a little lower at seven years and $210 million.
Could the Yankees shell out big money for a shortstop? Probably not, especially if they re-sign Judge. However, 28-year-old Carlos Correa could fetch anywhere from $250-300 million, according to FanGraphs.
Carlos Rodon could be on the radar for either New York team, and more so the Mets. He’s projected to earn a contract in the vicinity of five years and $120 million.
Both the Mets and Yankees will spend quite a bit of money to reload their respective rosters this winter. The biggest question will be which players are the ones who will sign on the dotted line before Opening Day arrives.
