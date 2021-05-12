Amid the departure of Mark Chernoff, WIP’s Spike Eskin will become the new vice president of programming for WFAN.

WFAN Sports Radio in New York is bringing in a new vice president of programming amid the departure of Mark Chernoff.

As reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, WFAN and CBS Sports Radio have recruited Spike Eskin for the role. Eskin was the brand manager for SportsRadio 94WIP, a highly successful radio station in Philadelphia. He is the son of Howard Eskin, a legendary WIP radio personality and “SportsRadio 94WIP’s original sports talker.”

Chernoff will remain with the station until June 30 before departing for retirement.

Eskin joins a radio station that includes highly successful morning program “Boomer & Gio,” hosted by former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, Gregg “Gio” Giannotti, and produced by Al Dukes and Eddie Scozzare. Jerry Recco serves as the update anchor for the show, which simulcasts on CBS Sports Network Monday-Friday from 6-10:00 a.m. ET.

WFAN’s afternoon drivetime program “Carton & Roberts” (hosted by Evan Roberts and the rambunctious Craig Carton) has additionally found success and recently beat out rival program “The Michael Kay Show” of 98.7 ESPN Radio in the winter ratings book.

While those two programs are in great standing, there are still question marks for the 7-11:00 p.m. ET timeslot, which was previously held by John Jastremski before he left the station to begin his “New York, New York” podcast as part of The Ringer. Eskin will thus assume the responsibility of figuring out that specific issue; as of right now, longtime WFAN host Steve Somers sometimes hosts his show during that slot while other times it’s filled by the radio broadcast of that evening’s Yankee game.

One of the better candidates for the job is Sal Licata, who’s normally an overnight host and additionally appears on Geico SportsNite on SNY, the television home for the Mets.

Eskin will additionally get to experience the new simulcast deal involving “Carton & Roberts” and SNY. Starting Monday, May 24, the afternoon drive program will broadcast on SNY Monday-Friday from 4-6:00 p.m. ET. Obviously, that’s not the entire length of the show — “Carton and Roberts” is normally on the air from 2-7:00 p.m. ET.