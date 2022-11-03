Kyrie Irving and the Nets threw a weak statement and some money at the dumpster fire Wednesday night. And not only did Irving fail to apologize for promoting an antisemitic film in a since-deleted tweet, but he actually suggested — again — he finds value in it.

Irving’s statement in full, bolded emphasis is ours:

I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.

There is a very big difference between “anything” and “everything.” The latter suggests Irving feels at least some of the film — which boasts fabricated Adolf Hitler quotes and Holocaust denial, among other despicable things — is true and/or reflects his morals and principles.

Whenever the Nets decide to cease violating NBA media rules and stop protecting Irving, whenever he speaks to reporters again, this should be the first question: So what exactly do you agree with in the film? Because he still stands with the film. Or he is incapable of admitting he was wrong. Either is unacceptable — and further proof the Nets and NBA are disgracing themselves by allowing this to continue.

