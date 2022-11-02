Kyrie Irving participated in a Wednesday night statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League that will be framed as his apology for promoting an antisemitic film.

But to be clear: There was no apology offered.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving is quoted as saying in the statement, which also announced he and the Nets will donate $500,000 to “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”

Irving’s comments continued: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The film Irving promoted in a since-deleted tweet presented fabricated Adolf Hitler quotes and claimed the Holocaust was a hoax, among other antisemitic lies and tropes. Irving then doubled down on pushing an Amazon link to the film earlier this week and also endorsed conspiracy theories peddled by far-right commentator Alex Jones that also have antisemitic undertones.

Irving did not speak to reporters on Monday or Tuesday, violating NBA media rules and the terms of his contract. Nets general manager Sean Marks more or less said Irving was not made available because he could not be trusted to avoid further inflammatory remarks. And now this hollow non-apology.

The statement also said Irving will work with the ADL — even though he had avoided meeting with the group as of Wednesday afternoon. He instead dispatched his parents to sit down with the group.

There is no indication the Nets or NBA have any plans to discipline Irving.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]