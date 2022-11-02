Will Aaron Judge’s free agency result in a return to the New York Yankees? Will he go home to the San Francisco Giants? Sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers? Or move across town to the New York Mets?

The newly-crowned American League home run king is now days away from officially becoming a free agent and kicking off what will be one of the most discussed and dramatic hot stove seasons in years.

Here is everything you need to know in our Aaron Judge free agency tracker:

The latest Aaron Judge free agency news:

Jose Canseco has entered the chat for some reason. The former Yankee (for a moment) launched into an unhinged, unintentionally hilarious tweetstorm, as he is known to do. His poignant advice to Judge: Get out of the dump that is New York.

Are Mets more likely to move on Brian Cashman? Conventional wisdom is the Mets are unlikely to raid their crosstown rival for Judge. But could they make a move on the Yankees’ general manager instead?

Other Judge news:

• Is Anthony Rizzo key to Giants’ Aaron Judge pursuit?

• Has New York worn on Aaron Judge?

• Could Aaron Judge command $500 million deal?

• Giants expected to go all-out for Aaron Judge

• Dodgers would change Mookie Betts’ position to make room for Aaron Judge

• Aaron Judge says little about future as Yankees’ season ends

How Judge’s free agency will work:

Judge will be able to talk with all MLB clubs after the World Series ends, and he can receive formal offers five days after that. The Yankees will have exclusive rights to talk to him in the meantime. But it is not clear if Judge has any plans to hear them out prior to hitting the open market.

That does not mean Judge will be quick to choose his new team, though. Free agency in baseball moves much slower than in the NBA or NFL. So this could take a while.

Who will target Judge in free agency?

Here is a rundown of potential suitors for the slugger.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]