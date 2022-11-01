It is hard to call for a coach to be fired. Even more so asking one to quit the job of their own volition. But we are compelled to do so with Steve Nash.

There is no depth the Nets will not sink to as they enable Kyrie Irving. That was confirmed when Irving promoted a antisemitic film on Twitter and doubled down without any consequence. Plus the Alex Jones stuff for good measure.

The Nets do not care. They want you to think they do, as evidenced by owner Joseph Tsai’s toothless statement of condemnation. But they do not. And the way they made Nash humiliate himself Monday is proof enough.

This is what Nash told reporters before Monday’s win over the Pacers (after which the Nets refused to make Irving available to the media):

I just hope that we all go through this together. There’s always an opportunity for us to grow and understand new perspectives. I think the organization is trying to take that stance where we can communicate through this. And try to all come out in a better position and both more understanding and more empathy for every side of this debate and situation.

Nash might as well have declared there are very fine people on both sides. And before you say that is too harsh a statement, consider this: If a politician said the same thing, how would people react? Understanding new perspectives when they are antisemitic? More empathy for wild conspiracy theories? Exchanging ideas in whatever incoherent, uninformed debate Irving has launched most recently?

It is hard to believe Nash believes any of that word salad. You never know for sure but there is ample evidence Nash is a good person. Who now finds himself as the head coach of a dysfunctional mess of a team. Tsai and general manager Sean Marks have no backbone. Kevin Durant tried to get him fired. And Nash is tasked with defending the indefensible with Irving. Because that is the mission statement of this woebegone franchise.

Nash is a Hall of Famer with a track record as an accomplished and thoughtful humanitarian and philanthropist. Sure, he may not be a good coach. But he certainly does not need this. Or deserve it. That is why Nash should resign. Let someone else debase themselves for Irving and the Nets. And make a statement that would actually mean something.

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]