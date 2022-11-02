The Mets have several impact players from the 2022 squad set to hit free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. New York won’t be able to retain them all, but where is the focus right now? SNY’s Andy Martino gives us a glimpse in a recent report.

Two players the Mets have at the top of their wish list are closer Edwin Diaz and center fielder Brandon Nimmo. This makes complete sense, too.

New York has plenty of spots to fill in its roster. The majority of those spots reside within the pitching staff — both the rotation and the bullpen. If we look at those two areas, though, there’s one big difference: the rotation at least has a leader ready for 2023 in Max Scherzer. With Diaz about to become a free agent, there’s no legitimate anchor within the arm barn.

The same could be said in the outfield for Nimmo. New York’s offense could use some help in the form of another power hitter. However, having Nimmo and Starling Marte tag team at the top was a lethal combination. Let’s also not forget that Nimmo has improved greatly on defense. When looking at the current free-agent market, he’s the best primary center fielder available (yes, Aaron Judge is not included in that conversation).

Retaining either or both Nimmo and Diaz won’t be a cheap endeavor. The Mets are fully aware of that, though. We already know Diaz is looking for a record-breaking contract. As for Nimmo, the Scott Boras client’s market of interested teams could ultimately drive up his price once bidding can begin.

Even if they each fetch somewhere between $20-25 million per season, that’s something a Steve Cohen-led regime can easily afford. Where will the Mets go from there? Who knows. The remainder of their offseason plan may not only depend on if desired internal free agents are retained. How quickly there’s a resolution for the future of those preferred players may also play a role.

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.