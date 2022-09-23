When you’re at the top of the mountain, many people will try to knock you down a peg. That’s what the 2-0 Giants must be feeling right now.

Admittedly, it’s just been two games, so there’s still a ways to go up that proverbial mountain. But still, head coach Brian Daboll has New York in an unfamiliar position compared to recent years. Even with two straight victories to start the year, the G-Men have had to deal with a little bit of drama this week.

As they prepare to host the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, we heard Kenny Golladay’s true feelings about his lack of playing time. That was followed up by what Daboll thought about his receiver’s comments. We can add Stephen A. Smith of ESPN’s First Take to the list of possible distractions with comments he made about the Giants’ quarterback situation.

There’s been some good stuff regarding Daniel Jones’ performance under center thus far in 2022. His completion percentage is up at 70.9% to go along with a 99.4 quarterback rating. However, it’s accompanied by only 364 yards passing and consecutive weeks of slow starts in the first half before doing just enough after halftime to win.

Here’s what Smith said on Thursday’s episode of First Take:

The bottom line is he’s been relatively pedestrian. They have the second worst passing attack in football at this particular moment in time … Brian Daboll, I like him. But I promise you, they [are] going to have a new quarterback next year. They might even have a new quarterback this season. Daniel Jones better get his act together, he’s going to lose his job.

The Giants not being totally committed to Jones isn’t new information. After all, they decided against exercising the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. New York did show interest in Russell Wilson before he got traded to the Broncos, and who knows which signal-callers will be available this upcoming offseason.

New York has been winning games, which is the ultimate goal. If Jones wants to stick with Big Blue beyond this year, though, he’ll need to put up a little more production to make that a reality.

