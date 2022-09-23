After a perfect storm of injuries, lost starting jobs, and an awkward trade request with a dream rookie year mixed in, the Yankees have ended the Miguel Andujar experiment.

Before Thursday’s win over Boston, the former star rookie was officially designated for assignment. He had been with the big league club amidst a slew of injuries.

It’s an unfortunate end for Andujar, who finished second behind Shohei Ohtani for AL Rookie of the Year in 2018. He had 76 total extra-base hits that year and his future looked bright. Andujar then tore up his shoulder the following year and never found a way back on the field.

So what’s next for Andujar? It’s hard to say. He didn’t hit much in the majors this year, just .229 with one home run and eight RBI in 27 games. He hit .285 with a solid .817 OPS at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but only with 13 home runs and 51 RBI in 71 games. Add deadened balls to the mix, and there’s really no telling what Andujar’s bat can do in the majors now.

Not to mention, Andujar doesn’t quite have a position. He came up as a third baseman but was an awful fielder. He switched to left field and adjusted well, but he’s still far from a reliable glove.

So with an uncertain bat and even more uncertain glove, will Andujar get a second chance? Yes, he absolutely will. He turns 28 in March and is still young enough that he’ll draw some interest. The universal DH rule practically guarantees it and pitching is strong enough that teams are always on the hunt for more hitting.

And it’s not like MLB is Andujar’s option. Plenty of players have rediscovered and rejuvenated their careers by playing in Japan, Korea, or elsewhere. He’s still young enough that he could easily go down that road if the right opportunity presents itself.

It all comes down to if a team thinks Andujar still has some life in that once-special bat. Unfortunately, that team won’t be the Yankees.

