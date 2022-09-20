We’re two weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season, and all is well in Giants land. New York is in first place with a 2-0 record, fans are excited and loud, and head coach Brian Daboll has been successful in putting faith in his players to get things done. So naturally, let’s stir the pot with a hot Lamar Jackson take.

It’s still to be determined whether quarterback Daniel Jones will be with the organization beyond this season. If he’s not, who could take his place? WFAN’s Tiki Barber thinks Jackson would be “the perfect fit” for the G-Men.

Obviously, depending on what Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, and the rest of the front office think, they could also find New York’s next quarterback in the NFL Draft. On Tiki and Tierney earlier this week, Barber mentioned the Giants will have $80 million in cap space to work with this offseason, meaning they can “essentially do whatever they want”.

Within the category of doing whatever they want, signing Jackson certainly is an option. He failed to reach a long-term deal with the Baltimore Ravens before their Week 1 win against the Jets.

Barber went on to mention that Jackson has improved as a passer, but he’s sensing the signal-caller feels disrespected by Baltimore and wants out. The Ravens could use the franchise tag on him following this season if they wanted. However, for a player who is searching for a long-term deal with mostly guaranteed money, that probably wouldn’t make him happy.

If Baltimore doesn’t shell out the money it’ll take to retain Jackson, here’s why Barber thinks New York is a logical suitor:

“The perfect place for him, the place that has money and is an ideal media market for a dynamic star and former MVP, is New York…and he’s got a coach that can turn him into the Josh Allen-level quarterback that is always in the MVP conversation in Brian Daboll.”

The Giants have been talking about changing the culture in and around the organization. This type of move would certainly shift a few things here and there, don’t you think?

