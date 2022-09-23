The Giants have been arguably the NFL’s biggest surprise through two weeks. But their 2-0 record could easily be 1-1 or even 0-2. That it is not, Mike Francesa believes, is a testament to head coach Brian Daboll and his assistants.

“They’re 2-0 because of the culture so far under their new head coach has been a winning one in every way,” Francesa said on his latest BetRivers podcast. “It’s a good coaching staff. It’s a coaching staff that has leadership in all three units. The Giants have been crisp. They’ve looked like a football team, they’ve acted like a football team and they have won like a football team.”

That is a far cry from last season when the Giants were often a shambolic mess under former coach Joe Judge. Team discipline has been more than a talking point so far under Daboll. And the Giants have demonstrated an ability to win close games late — something they have failed to do for years. Now they have a chance to be 3-0 when the short-handed, Dak Prescott-less Cowboys come to town on Monday night.

“The Giants could easily, based on their play be 0-2,” Francesa said. “Why are they 2-0? They’re 2-0 because this coaching staff has been cohesive, has been very, very aggressive and has been crisp in everything they’ve done. Their decision-making has been crisp, their sideline communication has been crisp. They have done the right things, made the right calls. Showed the Giants they’re going to be aggressive, showed them they’re out to win these games.”

