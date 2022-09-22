For the most part, things are going great for the Giants. Head coach Brian Daboll has his squad off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2016 after a couple of gutsy wins. Nothing sucks the wind out of all that like a high-priced and unhappy wide receiver.

That’s where Kenny Golladay comes in. He only played two snaps in New York’s Week 2 win over the Carolina Panthers. While Daboll said the wideout handled the strategy toward this game professionally, he then turned around and publicly shared his displeasure with the sequence of events.

Naturally, the media needed to get Daboll’s opinion on this situation, which is really his first true challenge as a rookie head coach. Here’s what he had to say about it:

Brian Daboll on Kenny Golladay:

"I’ve been in the NFL a long time. I don’t know that I’ve ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s not happy he didn’t play, that shows competitiveness.'' — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) September 22, 2022

A predictable answer that’ll likely get under Golladay’s skin. That’s a veteran move right there.

It seems like Daboll has quickly won over the locker room with the way he approaches the game and puts faith in his players. So, it wouldn’t have made sense for him to find a way to throw his own player under the bus. Especially since Golladay and the Giants seem to be stuck with each other for the time being.

But sharing his opinion in this way probably got under the wideout’s skin a little bit. This situation obviously isn’t one that has never been dealt with before in the NFL. This almost seems slightly like a challenge from Daboll for Golladay to bring his “A” game and give the coaching staff a reason to get the snaps he feels like he deserves.

This is only the beginning. By the looks of it, things will only continue to get more interesting as the season drags on.

More on ESNY:

• Mets-Brewers series in review: New York’s bid for sweep falls short

• Is Pete Alonso the centerpiece of Mets’ offense?

• Keyshawn Johnson: Jets ‘better not screw it up’ with Garret Wilson

• Kenny Golladay, Giants are likely stuck together for now

• MLB postseason 2022: Ranking Mets’ potential opening-round matchups

Matt Musico can be reached at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter: @mmusico8.