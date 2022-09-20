The Giants are arguably the biggest surprise in the NFL after two weeks. But does their early success and 2-0 start change the calculus for Daniel Jones’ future?

Mike Francesa says no.

“I don’t think Daniel Jones [is the Giants’ future],” Francesa said while answering listener emails on his BetRivers podcast. “The Giants won in spite of Daniel Jones.”

Jones did make a play with his legs to put away the Giants’ Week 2 win over the Panthers. But Francesa lamented several bad passes against Carolina that could have easily been turnovers. As well as his almost-disastrous end zone interception in the Week 1 win over the Titans. The Giants are currently 31st in the NFL in passing offense and are averaging 20 points a game.

“I have not seen anything from Daniel Jones that would move him forward,” Francesa said. “I think it’s a long shot.”

But Francesa does think the Giants have a chance to be in the playoff hunt if they can keep building on their momentum.

“The Giants are going to obviously have a better year,” Francesa said. “The division is weak, they’re already off to a good start. They’ve already won two games they could have easily lost. They have the Cowboys and Bears coming up, if they could even split these next two games, they’re 3-1 and off to a very good start in a weak division. The Eagles look good, I admit that, but the division is weak.”

More on ESNY:

• WFAN’s Joe Benigno loves Joe Flacco (just 7 days after destroying him)

• Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge pass Roger Maris on … a streaming service?

• Jets just saved their season (and more) | Week 2 NFL thoughts

• Giants great Eli Manning ‘walks on’ at Penn State

• Forget 62. Will Yankees’ Aaron Judge get to 500 career home runs?

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @JamesKratch.