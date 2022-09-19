The Giants have played far from perfect over the first two weeks of the NFL regular season. Doing everything perfectly isn’t the most important thing, though — winning is. New York has done that well, as the squad is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

How strange of a feeling is this for the fanbase and the organization? Here’s when the Giants have won their second game of the season over the past five years:

2017: Week 11

2018: Week 10

2019: Week 4

2020: Week 9

2021: Week 7

While it was great to see the Giants with a 2-2 record after four weeks in 2019, they proceeded to lose nine straight before getting back in the win column again. What’s the point we’re trying to make here? Although it’s been a long time since New York was 2-0 after two weeks of football, the wait between then and now has been quite brutal. And that’s saying it nicely.

Head coach Brian Daboll hasn’t been in charge for all that long, but it’s clear a culture change is happening in the locker room. One of the things he’s done is give his players the confidence to make plays in big moments. So far, that’s paid off handsomely for New York, who is currently in sole possession of first place in the NFC East.

Here’s what Daboll had to say about it (quote via ESPN):

“I think it’s important to show players that you have faith in them. They work their asses off during the week. They’ve worked their asses off during camp. They’re the ones out there playing on Sunday, and you have to put it in their hands when it counts the most. And that’s what [offensive coordinator Mike] Kafka did with Daniel, and Daniel made the right decision.”

In past years, Sunday’s Week 2 victory against the Panthers is a game old Giants teams would’ve let slip away. Especially when Carolina took a lead late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.

But that didn’t happen. For the second week in a row, the Giants found a way to win instead of finding a way to lose. That right there is proof of things starting to shift for the G-Men — regardless of how the rest of this season goes.

