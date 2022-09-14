Mike Francesa let the Mets have it.

“For the first time this year, a completely unacceptable stretch of baseball by the Mets,” the WFAN legend tweeted after the Cubs finished off a sweep of the Amazins on Wednesday night.

“Pathetic.”

The Cubs broke out the brooms with a 6-3 win over the Mets at Citi Field. Starter David Peterson didn’t even get out of the first inning, getting shelled for five runs in one-third of an inning. And to make matters worse, the Braves lost to the Giants earlier in the day (and lost two of three in San Francisco themselves).

The Mets could have had a 1.5- or 2.5-game lead in the NL East. Instead, they remain just a half-game up. And they are now just 5-7 against the Cubs, Marlins, Nationals and Pirates during this so-called “soft stretch” that was supposed to help them hold off the reigning world champions for the division title.

The Mets will have a chance to get well. The Pirates come to town for a four-game series starting Thursday. And the Braves have a three-game set with the Phillies starting Friday. But they had better figure it out quickly. If not, there is a good chance the Braves will have pulled ahead by the time the late-season showdown arrives — Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 in Atlanta. And if the Mets are trailing entering that weekend, they might be cooked.

