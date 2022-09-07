Mike Francesa said something interesting during an impromptu state of the radio business address on a recent edition of his BetRivers podcast. The big guy revealed he initially stiff-armed podcast overtures after his WFAN exit because he does not believe the economics add up. But he was willing to make the jump for this venture because the focus is on generating exposure for the sportsbook, rather than generating revenue.

Along those lines, Francesa got a solid signal Wednesday that his show is resonating. BetRivers has now signed up longtime afternoon drive host Mike Missanelli to do the same thing for the Philadelphia market.

From the press release:

Starting with the first week of NFL season, September 8, Missanelli will tape two weekly podcasts that will be carried on BetRivers Network, along with all major podcast platforms.

Additionally, he will represent BetRivers on multiple shows within and outside the sportsbook’s network and appear in commercials across multiple radio, TV and digital mediums.

He also will make meet and greet appearances at select sporting events throughout the greater Philadelphia area.

Missanelli abruptly left 97.5 The Fanatic in June. His victory lap was two hours compared to Francesa’s long farewell the first time. But he is much closer to Francesa in terms of in-city stature than that quick goodbye suggests. And now BetRivers appears set to utilize him while running the same playbook. Which is good news for Francesa.

