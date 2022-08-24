Michael Kay has been on sabbatical from his ESPN Radio New York program all summer. He and co-hosts Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg have been getting their rears kicked by WFAN in the ratings. And Kay also has high-profile jobs calling Yankees games on YES Network and doing “KayRod” broadcasts with Alex Rodriguez for ESPN.

Add it all up and it’s pretty easy to come to the conclusion Kay’s days in afternoon drive could be numbered. If he cannot mount a comeback against Craig Carton and Evan Roberts in the upcoming fall book — when the calendar will work in his favor — it might be time to hang it up. We wrote as much Tuesday. And The Post’s Andrew Marchand addressed the matter Wednesday in a column that included comments from Kay.

Kay did not do much to bat down the speculation. And Marchand reported his ESPN Radio New York contract ends in September 2023. Which got us thinking.

To be clear: This is not a report. It is just spitballing. But look who also appears to have a contract that expires in 2023: Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo.

Just saying: Russo is now part of the ESPN family with his star turn as a First Take guest co-host. And yes, ESPN no longer owns ESPN Radio New York. But there is still clear synergy. And ESPN Radio New York’s actual owner is Good Karma Broadcasting, which is owned by Mel Karmazin, Russo’s former boss at WFAN and Sirius.

Whenever Kay does leave, ESPN Radio New York is going to have to go outside for his replacement. And if it wants to have any chance to compete with WFAN, it will need to go big. There is only one target who would be bigger than Russo. That’s not happening. But Russo could happen. The fact WFAN never even picked up the phone to ask when Francesa retired (both times) was perplexing. ESPN Radio New York should at least try.

