This isn’t even a competition.

WFAN’s Craig Carton and Evan Roberts are beginning to run up the score on ESPN Radio New York’s “The Michael Kay Show” in staggering fashion. The afternoon drive duo posted a 6.3 ratings share to Kay’s 3.2 for the second month of the spring ratings book, according to The Post’s Andrew Marchand. This comes after WFAN had a 6.9 to 3.7 edge in the first month. Both scores were in the all-important men ages 25-54 demographic.

Yes, Yankees broadcasts can goose the numbers for WFAN. But not enough to be completely responsible for the wide margin between Carton and Roberts and Kay, Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. ESPN’s Fall 2021 win feels like a lifetime ago, and it is clear WFAN has gotten what it sought when it brought Carton back after his prison stint: Afternoon dominance in the market.

WFAN will clearly win its second straight book in the spring. The summer book isn’t considered a full-fledged competition. And then it will be the fall, and a fascinating test.

Carton and Roberts have been dinged in some corners for not talking about sports as much as a show like Kay’s. As of now, it is not hurting WFAN. In fact, Kay has tried to claim Carton’s more risqué style puts buttoned-up ESPN at a disadvantage in the past. But come September (and then October), the city will have two baseball teams chasing the World Series and two intriguing NFL teams. Listeners may be looking for more Xs and Os then. And that could open up some daylight for Kay to try to get back in the game.

WFAN is also rolling ESPN elsewhere on the schedule. The morning show duo of Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti and the midday show with Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney remain without real local competition, according to Newsday.

