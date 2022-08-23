Mets are now trolling ‘Yankees Hot Dog Straw Fan’ on Twitter

Last game in the only stadium where people use hot dogs as straws. #LGM 🆚: New York (AL)

💪: @tai_walker

📍: Yankee Stadium

🕕: 7:05 p.m.

📺: @SNYtv, TBS

📻: @wcbs880

🔗: https://t.co/IvSvcLpptv pic.twitter.com/ky69y5t7GI — New York Mets (@Mets) August 23, 2022

Let the man be. This trolling is just not necessary.

In case you missed it: Some guy was caught on video using a hot dog as a straw at Yankee Stadium during Monday’s YaSubway Series game against the Mets.

Yes, that’s what really happened. The guy cored the dog and then used it to slurp his beer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicolas Heller (@newyorknico)

We are firmly behind Hot Dog Straw Guy here at ESNY. From earlier:

We have never used a hot dog as a straw. We have never drank beer with a straw. And we have never used a hot dog as a straw to drink beer. That said, we cannot judge. People like what they like. If this works for this guy, he should feel free to do it in peace. Kudos to him for being confident enough to do this publicly.

Also: Do not rule out the possibility this is a brilliant workaround — and perhaps some social commentary? — for paper straws.

Look, we all love the environment. But taking away plastic straws while celebrities use their private jets to get from Burbank to Pasadena does little to save the world. And paper straws suck. The minute moisture hits them, they are on the clock. Which is a problem when an object’s sole purpose involves being hit with moisture on roughly 95% of its surface area. Give us plastic straws back.

