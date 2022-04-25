Mike Francesa would like the Yankees to end Joey Gallo’s misery — and their own.

The former WFAN host called on general manager Brian Cashman to find a way to trade the struggling outfielder on his latest BetRivers podcast. The big guy declared that Gallo “doesn’t belong” in New York amid his horrific start to this season after playing poorly in 2021.

“I’m not trying to pick on Gallo. Sometimes you have to realize you made a mistake,” Francesa said. “You brought a guy into a franchise you expected certain things from. The best thing the Yankees can do is send this guy somewhere where he can be comfortable as a human being — he clearly isn’t — and he can somehow rescue what’s left of his career.”

Gallo is batting .146 this season (7-for-48) with a double, run and 22 strikeouts. He is only hitting .157 as a Yankee dating back to last year’s trade from the Rangers. He was reportedly part of trade talks with the Padres during spring training and rumblings about his lack of fitness to handle the market have already begun.

Gallo is making just over $10 million this season and will be a free agent this winter, so the Yankees should be able to move him with relative ease as long as they are realistic about the return. Yes, Gallo is a two-time All-Star who has won two Gold Gloves and hit 38 or more home runs three times. But he barely puts the ball in play these days.

“You cannot continue to play him with this level of productivity,” Francesa said. “I understand it’s only April. But there is a level of performance that has to be maintained to stay in the lineup. Especially if you’re the New York Yankees. And Gallo isn’t doing it. He doesn’t belong here. Fix your mistake. And do it for him because you’re doing him a big favor in the long run. We have seen enough.”