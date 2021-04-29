The New York Giants are on the upswing, but they need to add more impact playmakers on both sides of the ball in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Giants only have six cracks at it in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s up to general manager Dave Gettleman to make the most out of his picks and he’s trying to maximize his output by trading out of No. 11 and adding a first-round pick in 2022.

Take a look at the live results for the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 20 — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

Kadarius Toney is one of the most explosive offensive talents in this draft class and he should be able to add some burst to the offense from day one. The Giants traded down from 11 after the Eagles leapfrogged them to grab DeVonta Smith. By trading down, the Giants picked up a 2022 first-rounder from the Bears and still added a burner to the receiving corps.

Remaining Picks:

Round 2 — No. 42 — TBA

Round 3 — No. 76 — TBA

Round 4 — No. 116 — TBA

Round 5 — No. 164 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 196 — TBA

Round 6 — No. 201 — TBA