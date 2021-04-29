The Giants have added another talented receiver to the roster, drafting Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney at No. 20 overall.

Daniel Jones gets another weapon.

Following a move from No. 11 to No. 20 overall, the Giants officially drafted Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The talented wideout brings speed, athleticism, and elusiveness to the field and will surely be a reliable asset in the slot for Big Blue.

This comes after the Giants swapped picks with the Bears, who originally owned the 20th overall pick. Big Blue, in return for the 11th pick, received the 20th pick, first- and fourth-round selections next year, as well as a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Toney will now play alongside Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, as well as free-agent pickup Kenny Golladay. The Giants signed the latter-most individual to a four-year deal this offseason, a great move considering he fulfills the role of a true No. 1 wide receiver.

How does Kadarius Toney fit into the Giants roster

The Giants will most definitely expect Kadarius Toney to step up and make an impact right away, and given his on-field traits, he’ll surely be a great complement to the deep threat that is Darius Slayton and red-zone threat that is Kenny Golladay.

Toney might play in the slot for the majority of his time on the field — having a receiver of his talent level in that area should be great for Daniel Jones, and that’s truly what this selection is all about.

The Giants realize that Jones needs to take the leap in his third NFL season later this year. In order for him to do that, he’ll need the right supporting cast — Golladay and Toney are certainly upgrades from the recently released Golden Tate and will assist in the development of the young quarterback.

Don’t be surprised if the Giants utilize Toney on receiver sweeps as well — he carried the ball 19 times for 161 yards in 2020 and employs the speed to execute those types of plays.

Toney also carries experience as a return specialist, having returned seven kicks and 11 punts for Florida this past season. Thus, as he develops in the NFL, the Giants could field him on special teams and maximize his on-field talent and potential.

This is a great pick for New York, a team that definitely needed further assistance in the offensive-weapon department. And the fact they were able to move back, garner a few extra picks, and then draft him? Great job by Dave Gettleman and his front office.