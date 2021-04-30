The Giants move up to the No. 71 overall pick in the third round and select Central Florida defensive back Aaron Robinson.

In a move that’s somewhat of a surprise, the Giants have traded up in the third round, swapping picks with the Denver Broncos at No. 71. And with that 71st overall pick, Big Blue has selected UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson.

New York gave up its No. 76 overall pick as well as its No. 164 selection in the fifth round, which the Giants received from the first-round trade deal with Chicago Thursday.

The Giants have now chosen at three spots that weren’t originally theirs to begin with. Amid a number of trades, New York has made their picks at No. 20, 50, and 71 overall instead of No. 11, 42, and 76 overall, where they were previously slotted.

Robinson was a two-time All-AAC selection while a member of the Central Florida football program. Before his time with UCF, Robinson spent the 2016 season with Alabama.

Last season, Aaron recorded 41 combined tackles and six pass breakups. He racked up 49 combined tackles, nine pass breakups, and one interception the year prior.