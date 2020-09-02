Looks like DeAndre Baker’s time with the New York Giants may be coming to an end amid his armed robbery case.

Coming off a rookie year in which he mightily struggled, DeAndre Baker possessed reasons to be motivated heading into 2020. The New York Giants cornerback had a new defensive coordinator (Patrick Graham) and defensive backs coach (Jerome Henderson) to work with as well as a new teammate in fellow corner James Bradberry. The Giants acquired the veteran via free agency in March.

The new season was a chance for Baker to really prove he was worth a first-round selection. Nonetheless, an alleged armed robbery in Miramar, Florida changed everything. Having been charged with four counts of the supposed act, Baker is currently on the commissioner’s exempt list and, per a new report, is expecting to be released by Big Blue very soon.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY writes that Baker believes the Giants will part ways with him at some point this week, according to a source close to the former University of Georgia standout.

“All I can say to that: In life, there’s timing that’s involved,” general manager Dave Gettleman said Wednesday when speaking on the situation. “In life, there’s timing. That’s how I’ll respond to that.”

Vacchiano notes that Baker wouldn’t be receiving his weekly paychecks until the regular season’s commencement. The team would still owe the 22-year-old his salary despite the fact that he wouldn’t count towards the roster, which should ultimately prompt the team to cut him.

All in all, it’s just a shame of a situation. The Giants gave up a trio of draft picks to trade back into that 2019 first round to select Baker, a player that was supposed to bolster the already-weak secondary. And after just one season that can be described as “lackluster” for the most part, it doesn’t seem DeAndre will wear a Giants uniform again, or possibly any NFL uniform for that matter.

Amid his absence from the team and the annual training camp period, the Giants have needed to utilize a “next man up” mentality for Baker’s original starting role. Sam Beal was to be his replacement prior to him opting out and free agent Ross Cockrell could’ve been in the mix until a potential deal fell through last month.

The Giants now employ veteran Logan Ryan, who they signed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal earlier this week. Although he carries the ability to play essentially anywhere in the defensive backfield, Ryan will likely take Baker’s old role when the regular season starts.