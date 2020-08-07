The DeAndre Baker saga isn’t coming to an end anytime soon. The New York Giants’ first-round pick from 2019 is going to court.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News is reporting that New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is officially being charged with armed robbery. If Baker is convicted the state of Florida has a minimum 10-year sentence and a maximum of life.

BREAKING NEWS: #Giants corner DeAndre Baker has been charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm, per Broward State Attorney Mike Satz. If convicted, the punishment for robbery with a firearm is a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in state prison. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 7, 2020

Baker’s case is a high profile one that has been in the news for months. The case has been connected to everything from gambling, to armed robbery, to bribery, to witness tampering.

Baker’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, had this to say about his charges:

From DeAndre Baker’s lead attorney, Bradford Cohen, via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/C8x90CrYEG — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 7, 2020

Baker’s defense always seemed flimsy. The original argument was that he was playing Madden at the time of the party on his PlayStation and they could prove it. However, anyone could have been logged onto his PS4 playing with his Gamertag at the time. There was no way to prove it was Baker.

A few weeks later, a few witnesses changed their story saying Baker was innocent. News later came out that Baker was colluding to pay off the witnesses. Cohen says that the witnesses were extorting Baker.

Baker’s partner-in-crime, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, has not been charged. The State Attorney said they don’t have sufficient evidence to charge Dunbar.

Breaking: Broward County, Fla., prosecutors decline to file criminal charges against #Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar "due to insufficient evidence," State Attorney Michael J. Satz announces from Florida. He appears free to play for Seattle this season. @thenewstribune — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 7, 2020

Both Baker and Dunbar remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

Baker is now headed to trial. There’s no telling how long the trial will take, but it’s likely that Baker will miss the entire 2020 season at the minimum.