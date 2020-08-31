The New York Giants have reportedly found a new starting defensive back in Logan Ryan after acquiring him on a one-year deal.

For much of the last few months, the New York Giants have had to utilize a “next man up” mentality when it comes to the starting cornerback position opposite James Bradberry. There was DeAndre Baker, who found himself in a significant legal battle with multiple armed robbery charges. Then, there was Sam Beal, who opted out, and Ross Cockrell, who looked to be coming to East Rutherford before a potential deal fell through earlier this month.

But now, the search for a new defensive back has concluded with just two weeks until the team’s regular-season opener.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants have signed veteran Logan Ryan to a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.

Logan Ryan is returning home to New Jersey. The star defensive back has agreed to 1 year, $7.5 million deal with the #Giants, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2020

Ryan previously spent time with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots, working alongside current Giants head coach Joe Judge during his tenure with the latter of the two aforementioned organizations.

The team won’t necessarily start Ryan at the corner spot opposite Bradberry, as he possesses the versatility to play in a multitude of roles within the secondary. There’s a chance he could see time at the free safety position, a role that was held by Xavier McKinney prior to a foot fracture that should keep the rookie out for much of the season.

Ryan could additionally find playing time in the slot, another position the Giants don’t employ a concrete starter for at this time. Grant Haley and Corey Ballentine saw notable reps in that spot last year but both are highly inconsistent and nowhere near the type of player Ryan is.

With the Titans last season, Ryan racked up 113 combined tackles with 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 18 pass breakups.