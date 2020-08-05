A third New York Giant has opted out of the upcoming 2020 campaign. This time, it’s the young and still-unproven Sam Beal.

After both left tackle Nate Solder and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott decided not to take part in the 2020 season, a third New York Giant is following along.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, cornerback Sam Beal has chosen to opt-out of a season slated to be overwhelmed by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

Giants’ CB Sam Beal officially opted out of the 2020 season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2020

This was supposed to be Beal’s third season in the league. The Giants selected him in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft, but injuries have plagued much of his pro-level tenure thus far.

Citing shoulder and hamstring issues, Beal has played in just six out of a possible 32 career games. Each of those six appearances came during his 2019 sophomore campaign, a span in which he recorded 26 combined tackles and a pass breakup.