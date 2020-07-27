DeAndre Baker’s future with the New York Giants is in jeopardy. The league has placed the young cornerback on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

It’s a move that many expected, and it’s now reportedly become official. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL has placed New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Baker is currently facing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault (both with a firearm) after an alleged incident at a May cookout in Florida.

Source: #Giants CB Deandre Baker was just put on the Commissioner’s Exempt list following several chargers including armed robbery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2020

Baker was planning on reporting to training camp in East Rutherford. Now, he won’t count against the team’s 90-man roster with all players set to have reported to camp by Tuesday.

The young player will be away from the team but still receive pay while waiting to learn his fate in regards to the legal situation, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

CB DeAndre Baker is being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, per sources. This will keep him away from Giants training camp but allows him to get paid while awaiting a decision from state attorney’s office in Florida on potential armed robbery + aggravated assault charges — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 27, 2020

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was additionally involved in the apparent incident, has also been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Dunbar is facing four counts of armed robbery.