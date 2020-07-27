PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 09: Cornerback Deandre Baker #27 of the New York Giants celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 09, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DeAndre Baker’s future with the New York Giants is in jeopardy. The league has placed the young cornerback on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.

It’s a move that many expected, and it’s now reportedly become official. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL has placed New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Baker is currently facing four counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault (both with a firearm) after an alleged incident at a May cookout in Florida.

Baker was planning on reporting to training camp in East Rutherford. Now, he won’t count against the team’s 90-man roster with all players set to have reported to camp by Tuesday.

The young player will be away from the team but still receive pay while waiting to learn his fate in regards to the legal situation, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who was additionally involved in the apparent incident, has also been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list. Dunbar is facing four counts of armed robbery.

NYY

NYM

NYG

NYJ

NYK

BKN

NYR

NYI

NJD

SJU