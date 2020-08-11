The New York Giants were expected to sign cornerback Ross Cockrell. However, the deal has reportedly fallen through.

This past weekend, it seemed the New York Giants found their replacement for DeAndre Baker (as well as Sam Beal). With Baker landing on the commissioner’s exempt list amid his armed robbery charges and Beal opting out of the upcoming season, Big Blue needed reinforcements at cornerback. Thus, they were reportedly expected to sign veteran Ross Cockrell, who spent time with the organization in 2017.

Nonetheless, that’s apparently no longer the case. According to Tom Rock of Newsday, the potential deal between the Giants and Cockrell isn’t coming to fruition.

A source close to Rock says the two sides “couldn’t come to an agreement.”

Cockrell supposedly visited the team’s facility on Saturday and commenced the protocols surrounding the mandatory COVID-19 testing prior to the ultimate decision.

In all likelihood, Cockrell would’ve started alongside James Bradberry, who the Giants inked to a three-year deal this past March. The two played with one another in Carolina last year, with Cockrell starting 11 games and Bradberry starting 15.

During Cockrell’s lone season with the Giants, he racked up 50 combined tackles, three picks, and 11 pass breakups through 16 games (nine starts).

Now, it’s very much unclear who will take that other starting cornerback spot opposite Bradberry. Top candidates include Julian Love, Corey Ballentine, Grant Haley, along with rookie Darnay Holmes.

The most beneficial choice would likely be Love, the second-year defensive back out of Notre Dame. Love started five games at strong safety last season when Jabrill Peppers went down with a transverse process fracture but would be able to become accustomed to the cornerback spot. He carries the versatility and intelligence required to quickly switch positions if needed. Not to mention, Love was an All-American cornerback in college.

Ballentine and Haley were both inconsistent in the slot last year, so they might not be productive options on the outside. Holmes, on the other hand, is the least likely of the aforementioned names to earn the job. After a lost offseason, the Giants will want to take it slow with the fourth-round pick out of UCLA.