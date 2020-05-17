New York Giants corner DeAndre Baker is facing significant legal trouble, and the team has reportedly asked him to stay away from meetings.

This past week, DeAndre Baker found himself in hot water after a May 13 incident. Baker is facing four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm, per the Miramar, Florida Police Department. He turned himself in to police at the Broward County Jail on Saturday and was granted $25,000 bond per count ($200,000 total).

And now, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the New York Giants organization is asking Baker to temporarily stay away from virtual meetings while he deals with this serious off-field matter.

NEW: DeAndre Baker has been told to stay away from the #Giants’ virtual meetings for the time being and focus on his legal issues, according to a source familiar with the club’s thinking. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 17, 2020

Baker hadn’t been attending the team’s virtual voluntary minicamp this past week, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. The accusations came to light on Thursday after a Wednesday cookout where the acts allegedly occurred. Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar is additionally involved with the legal situation, facing four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

Both Baker and Dunbar have witnesses who claim either individual’s innocence. Nonetheless, it’s unclear if that will help them much in the long run.

According to FOX and CBS Sports Radio legal analyst Amy Dash, Baker faces a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence on each count of armed robbery with a firearm if convicted.

Update: If Giants CB Deandre Baker was in fact holding a semiautomatic – as the witnesses say, he would face 15 year mandatory minimum on each of the 4 armed robbery charges if convicted (unless he gets a deal.) Aggravated assault charges up to Judge — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) May 15, 2020

The Giants telling Baker to stay away from meetings right now makes his future with the team very much unclear. We’re unaware of when this legal matter will be resolved. Therefore, we don’t know when the team will truly allow him to return.

New York originally selected Baker with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Georgia. Since then, there have been too many negatives surrounding the man, from this current situation to poor effort in certain circumstances to below-average on-field play.

Not a great start to an NFL career whatsoever.