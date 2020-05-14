New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is facing four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

After succumbing to a number of on-field struggles during his rookie campaign, DeAndre Baker is now facing major issues off the field.

According to the Miramar, Florida Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for the New York Giants cornerback for four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm. A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

(2/2) Firearm. Charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 13, 2020 in Miramar. A copy of the warrant and affidavit can be located at: https://t.co/uG5qWq97rX pic.twitter.com/fDm1YkOuTR — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

The charges stem from an incident that apparently occurred on Wednesday of this week (May 13).

Both NFL defensive backs were apparently hanging out at a cookout when an argument commenced, leading to the alleged acts. Police state that the pair of individuals ended up with more than $7,000 in cash and also walked away with multiple watches of significant value.

According to the police report, Baker “took money and watches belonging to the victim(s) with force; permanently depriving them of said property. In the course of committing the robbery, Deandre Lamar Baker was armed with a semi-automatic firearm.”

Also stated in the report was how Baker directed someone wearing a red mask to shoot someone who had entered the party.

The Giants have released a statement, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“We are aware of the situation. We have been in contact with DeAndre. We have no further comment at this time.”

The NFL has also made a statement, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time.”