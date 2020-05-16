On Saturday morning, DeAndre Baker’s attorney confirmed that the 22-year-old corner has turned himself in to the Miramar police.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker has turned himself into the Miramar police according to his attorney Bradford Cohen’s Instagram account. Baker is a former first-round pick who was preparing to enter his second season in the NFL, both with the Giants.

Cohen posted to Instagram Saturday morning stating the Baker had turned himself in, he’s a believer in the system, and for people to not rush to judgment. With so little going on in the sports world, Baker’s alleged transgressions are magnified that much more.

The Miramar police issued a warrant to arrest Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar. Allegedly, the pair attended a cookout on Wednesday and robbed those in attendance.

Baker is being accused of four counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. Obviously, if he’s convicted of the charges, his football career is over and he’ll never wear a Giants uniform again.

There have been discrepancies over Baker and Dunbar’s roles in the alleged incident. Cohen has stated he has several affidavits from witnesses exonerating Baker of wrongdoing in the alleged crime. Cohen says he plans to present that along with video evidence to the judge.

The New York Giants have yet to make a statement regarding Baker or the incident, but there’s a huge cloud of uncertainty hanging over the 22-year-old cornerback’s NFL future. This saga is far from over.