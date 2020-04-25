NFL analysts, experts, and former players are in love with the 2020 New York Jets draft class and for good reason.

In Joe Douglas‘ debut draft with the New York Jets, he added talent on both sides of the ball while addressing dire needs like the offensive line, wide receiver, and edge rushing. But don’t take our word for it. NFL experts and insiders are super high on this Jets draft class.

For one, people noticed that Douglas used his early-round picks with one goal in mind: Give Sam Darnold help. Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a tackle and Denzel Mims is a talented, versatile player who will have a giant chip on his shoulder after falling all the way to the bottom of the second round.

The love for the first two picks was all over Twitter.

To land franchise LT Mekhi Becton and deep threat WR Denzel Mims in first two rounds without sacrificing any picks to move up is dream scenario for #Jets in Joe Douglas' first draft as GM. NYJ draft must be all about propping up Sam Darnold and so far that's been the case. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 25, 2020

Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims. Good Lord the Jets are murdering this draft. My OT2 and WR4 in this class, and they didn't even have to give up extra picks to make it happen. Well done, Jets. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 25, 2020

As the draft continued, people took notice of how the Jets were picking up talent left and right. The Jets’ success left some dumbfounded.

This #Jets draft class is annoyingly good. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) April 25, 2020

The jets and Joe Douglas are killin it. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 25, 2020

Teams that killed it Round 1-3:

Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Cowboys, Colts, Rams, Dolphins, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 25, 2020

The Jets are becoming the New York Gators and it’s clear that Douglas likes Florida players. They took Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga with their last choice on day two followed by shifty running back Lamical Perine with their first pick on day three.

Their head coach at Florida, Dan Mullen, chimed in on Twitter for all of his players who were drafted, giving special shoutouts to the pair of new Jets.

Congrats @JabariZuniga . You’ve got the grit and toughness to make an immediate impact in the league. The @jets are lucky to have you. Do what you do best and dominate. #GatorMade pic.twitter.com/IeeCTgoE50 — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) April 25, 2020

Congrats @LP_deucedeuce. The @jets are getting a leader on and off the field. Versatile playmaker built for todays NFL. Always pushing to get better and improve. Proud of you. pic.twitter.com/7sfhwGqnos — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) April 25, 2020

Although New York was active on the free-agent market for offensive linemen and used the No. 11 pick on Becton, the work on the offensive line was not done. With a fourth-round pick, the Jets are taking a chance on Charlotte’s Cameron Clark.

He’ll likely shift to the interior of the line and some experts believe the Jets might have two cornerstones for the offensive line.

Love the #Jets getting Mekhi Becton and then turning around and getting Cameron Clark. 2 finishers and tone setters upfront to protect Sam Darnold.pic.twitter.com/Jcw85lDJrP — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) April 25, 2020

Later in the day, the Jets may have stolen a future star. An injury during his senior season limited Bryce Hall to just six games and sent him tumbling down draft boards. With that said, he was a first-round talent prior to the injury and he could end up being the answer to the team’s prayers on the outside corner.

Jets' newest CB Bryce Hall led the nation with 23 forced incompletions back in 2018. Before teams stopped throwing his way in 2019. pic.twitter.com/YHwJ0OEnKh — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 25, 2020

And it strongly continues with this Bryce Hall pick. — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) April 25, 2020

And who could have guessed it? The most colorful endorsement of the weekend belongs to the team’s final pick: punter Braden Mann. That’s right, a punter.

Well, when it’s former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee giving the breakdown, it’s bound to be hilarious. It just so happens that McAfee is a big fan of Mann’s and Jets fans should expect to see “piss missiles” from Mann in the coming years.

Jets just drafted a kid with a ROCKET #ForTheBrand Congrats Mr Mann. Good luck out there brother. pic.twitter.com/lLqLYoiWhQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 25, 2020

Of course, no one truly knows how good a draft class is until years down the line. At least in the immediate aftermath of this year’s draft, the experts are high on the talent the Jets brought in.