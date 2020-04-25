CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - SEPTEMBER 14: Bryce Hall #34 of the Virginia Cavaliers breaks up a pass intended for Tamorrion Terry #15 of the Florida State Seminoles in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
NFL analysts, experts, and former players are in love with the 2020 New York Jets draft class and for good reason.

In Joe Douglas‘ debut draft with the New York Jets, he added talent on both sides of the ball while addressing dire needs like the offensive line, wide receiver, and edge rushing. But don’t take our word for it. NFL experts and insiders are super high on this Jets draft class.

For one, people noticed that Douglas used his early-round picks with one goal in mind: Give Sam Darnold help. Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a tackle and Denzel Mims is a talented, versatile player who will have a giant chip on his shoulder after falling all the way to the bottom of the second round.

The love for the first two picks was all over Twitter.

As the draft continued, people took notice of how the Jets were picking up talent left and right. The Jets’ success left some dumbfounded.

The Jets are becoming the New York Gators and it’s clear that Douglas likes Florida players. They took Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga with their last choice on day two followed by shifty running back Lamical Perine with their first pick on day three.

Their head coach at Florida, Dan Mullen, chimed in on Twitter for all of his players who were drafted, giving special shoutouts to the pair of new Jets.

Although New York was active on the free-agent market for offensive linemen and used the No. 11 pick on Becton, the work on the offensive line was not done. With a fourth-round pick, the Jets are taking a chance on Charlotte’s Cameron Clark.

He’ll likely shift to the interior of the line and some experts believe the Jets might have two cornerstones for the offensive line.

Later in the day, the Jets may have stolen a future star. An injury during his senior season limited Bryce Hall to just six games and sent him tumbling down draft boards. With that said, he was a first-round talent prior to the injury and he could end up being the answer to the team’s prayers on the outside corner.

And who could have guessed it? The most colorful endorsement of the weekend belongs to the team’s final pick: punter Braden Mann. That’s right, a punter.

Well, when it’s former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee giving the breakdown, it’s bound to be hilarious. It just so happens that McAfee is a big fan of Mann’s and Jets fans should expect to see “piss missiles” from Mann in the coming years.

Of course, no one truly knows how good a draft class is until years down the line. At least in the immediate aftermath of this year’s draft, the experts are high on the talent the Jets brought in.

