Zach Wilson and the Jets took the field at MetLife Stadium on Sunday with hopes of breaking their 14-game losing streak to the Patriots. It’s not looking good as we approach halftime. Boos are starting to come from the stands, and Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Namath also appears to be fed up.

Namath has given us the gift of live-tweeting some of his thoughts during the tilt between New York and New England. As you can imagine, the legendary quarterback is really confused about what Zach Wilson has done under center thus far. Here’s a smattering of his posts through nearly two quarters of action:

The best one so far is what’s below. Namath is wondering aloud whether Wilson has the instincts necessary to play quarterback:

I mean, he’s most certainly not wrong. And if there’s someone who knows what it takes to play and succeed at quarterback for the Jets, it’s Namath. He’s quite clearly the most accomplished quarterback in franchise history. That’s great, but also sad for the Jets since he last suited up for Gang Green in 1976.

Like just about every other Jets fan, Namath was jacked up to see Aaron Rodgers under center for New York. He was even willing to have his no. 12 unretired so the four-time NFL MVP could wear it on his back!

So, yeah — this isn’t the sequence of events Joe Namath or anyone else associated with the Jets were hoping to see. If New York falls short again on Sunday, could it spur the front office to bring in a veteran quarterback? According to Jay Glazer, both Matt Ryan and Carson Wentz reached out to the Jets, who said thanks but no thanks right now.

Through his first nine pass attempts, Wilson has completed four for 25 yards.

